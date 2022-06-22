News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'Best acquisition of a player ever'

'Best acquisition of a player ever'

By Rediff Cricket
June 22, 2022 11:33 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Vijay Mallya

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Vijay Mallya/Twitter
 

Embattled businessman Vijay Mallya, who used to own the Indian Premier League franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore, took to Twitter on Wednesday to share a picture with 'Universe Boss' Gayle.

The West Indies opener was sensational for RCB over the years in the IPL, who have inducted him in their Hall of Fame along with former South Africa batter A B de Villiers.

'Great to catch up with my good friend Christopher Henry Gayle @henrygayle, the Universe Boss,' Mallya tweeted.

'Super friendship since I recruited him for RCB. Best acquisition of a player ever,' the formjere

Gayle joined RCB in 2011 and played for the franchise till 2017. He dominated the league during his stay at the RCB and smashed 3,420 runs in 91 games at an average of 43.29 and strike rate of 154.40, including 21 fifties and 5 centuries.

Also, he smashed a sensational 175 not out while playing for RCB, the highest individual score in the IPL's history.

After his stint with RCB, he also represented Punjab Kings. However, he did not enlist for the mega auction ahead of IPL 2022.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
COMMENT
Print this article
Is Gayle the greatest in T20 cricket history?
Is Gayle the greatest in T20 cricket history?
SEE: Can you shake it like King Gayle?
SEE: Can you shake it like King Gayle?
What's wrong with Chris Gayle?
What's wrong with Chris Gayle?
Main accused in NSE co-location case arrested
Main accused in NSE co-location case arrested
Maharashtra governor in hospital with Covid-19
Maharashtra governor in hospital with Covid-19
PIX: When Armed Forces Performed Yoga
PIX: When Armed Forces Performed Yoga
Williams makes winning return after year out
Williams makes winning return after year out

SOUTH AFRICA'S TOUR OF INDIA

SOUTH AFRICA'S TOUR OF INDIA

More like this

Gayle posts pic with Mallya; internet can't keep calm

Gayle posts pic with Mallya; internet can't keep calm

SEE: AB, Gayle inducted into the RCB Hall of Fame

SEE: AB, Gayle inducted into the RCB Hall of Fame

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances