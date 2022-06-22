'Best acquisition of a player ever'

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Vijay Mallya/Twitter

Embattled businessman Vijay Mallya, who used to own the Indian Premier League franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore, took to Twitter on Wednesday to share a picture with 'Universe Boss' Gayle.

The West Indies opener was sensational for RCB over the years in the IPL, who have inducted him in their Hall of Fame along with former South Africa batter A B de Villiers.

'Great to catch up with my good friend Christopher Henry Gayle @henrygayle, the Universe Boss,' Mallya tweeted.

'Great to catch up with my good friend Christopher Henry Gayle @henrygayle, the Universe Boss,' Mallya tweeted.

Gayle joined RCB in 2011 and played for the franchise till 2017. He dominated the league during his stay at the RCB and smashed 3,420 runs in 91 games at an average of 43.29 and strike rate of 154.40, including 21 fifties and 5 centuries.

Also, he smashed a sensational 175 not out while playing for RCB, the highest individual score in the IPL's history.

After his stint with RCB, he also represented Punjab Kings. However, he did not enlist for the mega auction ahead of IPL 2022.