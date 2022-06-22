Dravid Takes Charge!

IMAGE: India's Head Coach Rahul Dravid speaks to the players and support team at a training session in Leicester on Tuesday, June 21, 2022. Photograph: BCCI

Rahul Dravid arrived in England and took charge of his wards in Leicester ahead of the warm-up match on Friday.

The game is prep for the rescheduled Test against England, starting in Edgbaston on July 1.

'Look who's here! Head Coach Rahul Dravid has joined the Test squad in Leicester. #TeamIndia', BCCI tweeted along with pictures of Dravid sharing notes with players./p>

On Monday, Captain Rohit Sharna and fellow opener Shubman Gill had a nets session.

This is Dravid's first assignment overseas as full-time Head Coach.