ODI WC: Pakistan to send security delegation to India

ODI WC: Pakistan to send security delegation to India

Source: PTI
July 01, 2023 11:17 IST
'The PCB will share the report with the ICC and BCCI if the delegation has any concerns.'

The source maintained that Pakistan's final confirmation of participation in the World Cup would only be announced when the government gives clearance to the PCB

IMAGE: The source maintained that Pakistan's final confirmation of participation in the World Cup would only be announced when the government gives clearance to the PCB. Photograph: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Pakistan is set to send a security delegation to India for inspecting the venues before giving clearance for the national team's travel to the neighbouring country for this year's ICC ODI World Cup.

An official source in the Inter-Provincial Coordination (Sports) Ministry said that the government, including the foreign and interior ministry would decide when to send the security delegation to India once the new chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board was elected after the Eid holidays.

 

"The security delegation will go with representation from the PCB to inspect the venues where Pakistan will play and also the security and other arrangements made for them in the World Cup," he said.

He said the delegation would visit Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Ahmedabad, the venue for the marque India-Pakistan match on October 15.

"Before any tour to India it is standard practice for the cricket board to seek permission from the government which normally sends a delegation to India," the official said.

"The delegation will interact with the officials there and discuss and inspect with them the security and other arrangements for our players, officials, fans and media, who will go for the tournament," he said.

He said if the delegation feels it would be better for Pakistan to play at some other venue instead of a designated one, it will mention that in its report.

"The PCB will share the report with the ICC and BCCI if the delegation has any concerns," he added.

A source in the PCB confirmed that the last time Pakistan went to India for the T20 World Cup in 2016, the government had sent a joint delegation to inspect the venues.

"It was on the recommendation of the delegation that Pakistan's match against India was moved from Dharamsala to Kolkata."

The source maintained that Pakistan's final confirmation of participation in the World Cup would only be announced when the government gives clearance to the PCB.

"This is not unusual and it is standard procedure for all tours to India. Even in other sports the respective national federations have to get a clearance from the government to send their teams to India for any competition."

Pakistan Hockey Federation is awaiting clearance to send its team for the Asian Champions Trophy in Chennai in August, while recently the national football team played in the SAFF Championship in Bengaluru only after getting last minute NOC from the government bodies.

The ODI World Cup will be played across 10 Indian cities from October 5 to November 19.

Source: PTI
