Rediff.com  » Cricket » 2023 World Cup: India vs Pakistan in Ahmedabad on Oct 15

2023 World Cup: India vs Pakistan in Ahmedabad on Oct 15

Last updated on: June 27, 2023 12:26 IST
IMAGE: Hosts India begin their campaign against five-time World Cup winners Australia in Chennai on October 8. Photograph: ICC

The 2023 World Cup will kick-off on October 5 as defending champions England take on New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad in repeat of the final of the 2019 edition.

 

Hosts India begin their campaign against five-time World Cup winners Australia in Chennai on October 8.

The high-profile India-Pakistan clash will be played in Ahmedabad on October 15.

A total of 10 teams will participate at the showcase event, the first eight having already qualified through the Cricket World Cup Super League. The final two spots will be determined at the end of the Qualifier tournament in Zimbabwe, which concludes on July 9.

Each team plays the other nine in a round robin format with the top four qualifying for the knockout stage and semi-finals.

The first semi-final will be held on Wednesday November 15 in Mumbai and the second semi-final will be held the following day in Kolkata. Both semi-finals will have a reserve day.

The Final will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on November 19 with November 20 slated as the reserve day.

All three knock-out fixtures will be day-night affairs, with the matches beginning at 2pm local time.

There will be a total of 10 venues – Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Dharamsala, Delhi, Chennai, Lucknow, Pune, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Kolkata.

Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram in addition to Hyderabad will host the warm-up matches from September 29 to October 3.

2023 ODI World Cup Schedule:

