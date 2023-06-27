ODI World Cup: Check out India's full schedule

IMAGE: The 2023 edition of the ODI World Cup will get underway on October 5, while hosts India will play their opener on October 8 in Chennai. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

The wait is over as the ICC has announced the schedule for the upcoming edition of the ODI World Cup. With exactly 100 days to go for the coveted tournament, set to be hosted in India, the ICC announced the fixture with the opener being held on October 5.

The opener will be a repeat of the 2019 final, with holders England taking on New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Hosts India will open their campaign on October 8. The Rohit Sharma-led side will face a tough opponent in their opener as they will be up against five-time World Cup winners Australia. Chennai’s MA Chidambaram Stadium will host India’s opening contest.

India will next take on Afghanistan in New Delhi on October 11.

The highly awaited India vs Pakistan fixture, will be held at the world’s largest cricket stadium - the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad on October 15.

Thereon, the Men in Blue will take on Bangladesh in Pune and New Zealand in Dharamsala. Lucknow will host India’s match against champions England on October 29th. Following their contest over England, India will take on the Qualifier 2 team in Mumbai’s iconic Wankhede stadium. Eden Gardens will host India’s match against South Africa on November 5th, while Bengaluru will host India’s final round robin match on November 11th.

A total of 48 matches will be played during the course of 46 days. While the semifinal will be held in Mumbai and Kolkata, the final will be held in Ahmedabad n November 19th.

A total of ten teams will be fighting for the silverware. Eight have already qualified through the World Cup Super League. The two remaining spots will be confirmed following the conclusion of the World Cup Qualifier tournament in Zimbabwe, which will end on July 9.

Hosts India have last laid hands on the coveted trophy in 2011. Thereon, the Men in Blue have reached the final four in the next two editions in 2015 and 2019. Rohit Sharma and co will look to pick up India’s third ODI World Cup trophy.

Check out India’s matches:

India vs Australia - 8th October (Sunday) - Chennai

India vs Afghanistan - 11th October (Wednesday) - Delhi

India vs Pakistan - 15th October (Sunday) - Ahmedabad

India vs Bangladesh - 19th October (Thursday) - Pune

India vs New Zealand - 22nd October (Sunday) - Dharamsala

India vs England - 29th October (Sunday) - Lucknow

India vs Qualifier 2 - 2nd November (Thursday) - Mumbai

India vs South Africa - 5th November (Sunday) - Kolkata

India vs Qualifier 1 - 11th November (Saturday) - Bengaluru