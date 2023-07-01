Dream11 is the Indian cricket team's new lead sponsor

IMAGE: Indian players during the national anthem during day one of the ICC World Test Championship Final between Australia and India at The Oval on Wednesday, June 07, 2023 Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday, announced Dream11 as Team India’s lead sponsor.

The fantasy sports gaming platform has signed a three-year sponsorship deal with the BCCI.

Dream11 will be seen on Team India jerseys starting from the Test series against the West Indies, the team’s first assignment in the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle.

Commenting on the partnership, Mr Roger Binny, BCCI President said, “I congratulate Dream11 and welcome them on board again. From being BCCI’s official sponsor to now being the lead sponsor, the BCCI-Dream11 partnership has grown from strength to strength. It is a direct testament to the trust, value, potential and growth that Indian Cricket offers. As we prepare to host the ICC World Cup later this year, enhancing fan experience is among our top priorities and I am confident that this partnership will help us elevate the fan engagement experience.”

India's tour to the Caribbean commences with the opening Test, starting on July 12.