News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Salary hike lures Agarkar to chief selector's role?

Salary hike lures Agarkar to chief selector's role?

July 01, 2023 00:24 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Ajit Agarkar

Photograph: Kind Courtesy BCCI

Former Indian medium-pacer Ajit Agarkar is on the verge of becoming the new chief selector for the Board of Control for Cricket in India.

The BCCI has decided to increase the annual salary for the chairman of the selection committee, making the position more enticing. The post had been vacant since former chief selector Chetan Sharma resigned in February amid controversy.

 

Previously, the BCCI's chief selector salary of Rs 1 crore per year was not competitive enough to attract prominent names, as former cricketers could earn higher incomes through commentary and other roles. However, a recent report in the Indian Express suggests that Agarkar is set to take on the role as the BCCI has offered him an increased salary.

Agarkar has reportedly applied for the position and is considered the front runner, as there are few notable names among the applicants. Having recently stepped down as the assistant coach of Delhi Capitals, Agarkar is now poised to assume the role of chairman of the selection committee.

It is worth noting that Agarkar had previously applied for the position in 2020 but was not selected at that time.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
AGENCIES
COMMENT
Print this article
What Are Gill, Rohit Doing In Paris?
What Are Gill, Rohit Doing In Paris?
Minister slams BCCI: Why exclude Mohali from WC?
Minister slams BCCI: Why exclude Mohali from WC?
Ashes PHOTOS: Australia takes firm grip on Day 3
Ashes PHOTOS: Australia takes firm grip on Day 3
Red Card Drama: Stimac's outburst leads to 2-match ban
Red Card Drama: Stimac's outburst leads to 2-match ban
Injured Pope plays through the pain in Ashes showdown
Injured Pope plays through the pain in Ashes showdown
'Your order was...': Stalin's scathing letter to Guv
'Your order was...': Stalin's scathing letter to Guv

WORLD TEST CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL 2023

World Test Championship 2023

More like this

Agarkar parts ways with Delhi Capitals after...

Agarkar parts ways with Delhi Capitals after...

Agarkar frontrunner for chief selector's post

Agarkar frontrunner for chief selector's post

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances