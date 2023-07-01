Salary hike lures Agarkar to chief selector's role?

Photograph: Kind Courtesy BCCI

Former Indian medium-pacer Ajit Agarkar is on the verge of becoming the new chief selector for the Board of Control for Cricket in India.

The BCCI has decided to increase the annual salary for the chairman of the selection committee, making the position more enticing. The post had been vacant since former chief selector Chetan Sharma resigned in February amid controversy.

Previously, the BCCI's chief selector salary of Rs 1 crore per year was not competitive enough to attract prominent names, as former cricketers could earn higher incomes through commentary and other roles. However, a recent report in the Indian Express suggests that Agarkar is set to take on the role as the BCCI has offered him an increased salary.

Agarkar has reportedly applied for the position and is considered the front runner, as there are few notable names among the applicants. Having recently stepped down as the assistant coach of Delhi Capitals, Agarkar is now poised to assume the role of chairman of the selection committee.

It is worth noting that Agarkar had previously applied for the position in 2020 but was not selected at that time.