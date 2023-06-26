ICC ODI World Cup Trophy tour launched in stratospheric fashion!

IMAGE: The ICC World Cup trophy tour was launched 120,000 feet above the Earth! Photograph: Kind courtesy ICC Twitter

The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 Trophy Tour kicked off in spectacular style, launching 120,000 feet above the Earth, before landing in the largest cricket stadium in the world, India’s Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The feat was achieved with the World Cup Trophy attached to a bespoke stratospheric balloon. The stunning shots of the famous silverware sitting on the edge of the Earth’s atmosphere were captured with 4K cameras. The balloon crossed more than 99.5% of the Earth’s atmosphere with the temperature of -65°C at the peak altitude.

The space flight sets the stage for the biggest ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Trophy Tour ever, counting down to the World Cup being played across India in October and November.

Through a varied programme of activations, the Trophy Tour aims to give one million fans the chance to connect with the prized silverware ahead of the highly anticipated global event and will visit locations in 18 countries across five continents.

Embarking on its first full-scale global tour since 2019, the Trophy Tour will recreate the sense of occasion and carnival-like atmosphere synonymous with Cricket World Cups through a series of large-scale activations at some of the world’s most iconic destinations.

In addition to visiting over 20 cities in India and other participating countries, the Trophy will also tour a number of emerging nations such as Bahrain, Kuwait, Malaysia, Papua New Guinea, Nigeria, Uganda, France, Italy and the United States, enabling new and existing fans to get a glimpse of world cricket’s ultimate prize.

ICC Chief Executive Geoff Allardice said, “The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Trophy Tour is an important milestone in the countdown to what will be the biggest ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup ever. This Tour will see the iconic silverware meet heads of states, launch community initiatives and support cricket development programmes in addition to visiting some of the most iconic landmarks around the globe.

“Cricket has more than a billion fans and we want to give as many people as possible the opportunity to get up close to this famous trophy that has been held aloft by some of the greatest legends of our sport.”

Meanwhile, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah said, “Cricket unites India like no other sport and excitement is building across the country as we prepare to host the 10 best teams in the world over six weeks of heart-stopping cricket.

“As we countdown to the World Cup, the Trophy Tour is a fantastic chance for fans to be part of the event wherever they are. The Tour will travel extensively across India and seek to inspire communities to share the excitement of cricket’s greatest spectacle, while providing an opportunity to showcase iconic venues, cities and landmarks throughout the country.”

ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Trophy Tour Schedule:

27 June – 14 July: India

15 – 16 July: New Zealand

17 – 18 July: Australia

19 – 21 July: Papua New Guinea

22 – 24 July: India

25 – 27 July: USA

28 – 30 July: West Indies

31 July – 4 August: Pakistan

5 – 6 August: Sri Lanka

7 – 9 August: Bangladesh

10 – 11 August: Kuwait

12 – 13 August: Bahrain

14 – 15 August: India

16 – 18 August: Italy

19 – 20 August: France

21 – 24 August: England

25 – 26 August: Malaysia

27 – 28 August: Uganda

29 – 30 August: Nigeria

31 August – 3 September: South Africa

From 4 September: India