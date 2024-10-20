News
WTC: India's grip on top spot weakens after Bengaluru loss

WTC: India's grip on top spot weakens after Bengaluru loss

By REDIFF CRICKET
October 20, 2024 15:57 IST
Despite the loss in the first Test against New Zealand in Bengaluru, India continue to stay atop the WTC standings

IMAGE: Despite the loss in the first Test against New Zealand in Bengaluru, India continue to stay atop the WTC standings. Photograph: BCCI

New Zealand's impressive triumph over India in the first Test in Bengaluru has had significant ramifications on the race to qualify for next year's ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 final.

 

The Black Caps chased down their victory target of 107 with relative ease on Sunday, with the win propelling them from sixth to fourth in the updated standings, with a win-loss percentage of 44.44%, according to the ICC.

While India remain at the top of the standings, the loss has somewhat weakened their hold on a place in next year's final, as their percentage drops to 68.06% ahead of two more Tests against New Zealand and a five-match series with Australia at the end of the year.

Australia and Sri Lanka are currently India's closest challengers in the standings, with Pat Cummins's side in second place on 62.50%, and the island nation narrowly behind on 55.56% following their recent series sweep over New Zealand.

New Zealand's victory over India has put the Kiwis back in contention for a second appearance in the World Test Championship final, as they overtake England and South Africa to reclaim fourth position.

New Zealand will host England for three Tests in November and December and may still be in contention for a top-two finish in the standings, depending on their results in the remaining matches against India.

REDIFF CRICKET
PIX: New Zealand script historic win in Bengaluru
PHOTOS: New Zealand stun India to end 36-year wait
Games like these happen, we will move forward: Rohit
Beaten Team India won't back down
Special Branch manual confidential, not for RTI: HC
Those 3 hours won't define us: Rohit defends team
Loud blast near Delhi CRPF school; NIA, NSG join probe
PIX: Happy campers, Kiwis celebrate with their kids

PICS: Young, Ravindra see off Bumrah, Siraj in triumph

