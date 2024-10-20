PIX: New Zealand script historic win in Bengaluru

IMAGES from Day 5 of the first Test played between India and New Zealand, in Bengaluru, on Sunday.

IMAGE: Rachin Ravindra scored an unbeaten on 39. Photograph: BCCI

New Zealand beat India by 8 wickets to win the first Test against India in Bengaluru, on Sunday.

This is their first Test win in India since 1988.

Centurion in the first innings, Rachin Ravindra (39 not out), in partnership with Will Young (45 not out) took the team across the finish line on Day 5 of the first Test.

Young scored a boundary off Ashwin to score the winning runs.

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah celebrates the wicket of Tom Latham. Photograph: BCCI

The start of play was delayed on Day 5 and chasing 107 for victory, the Kiwis got off to a shaky start after Jasprit Bumrah took out Tom Latham, trapping his LBW. Latham took the DRS but had to walk back for a duck.

Devon Conway struggled before he was also trapped in front of the stumps as Bumrah took the review and won the appeal.

There on end Ravindra and Young steadied New Zealand and took them to a memorable victory.