Now that's romantic, Anushka, Virat!

June 23, 2020 12:06 IST

The one thing Virat Kohli misses big time during this lockdown is traveling with his lovely wife Anushka Sharma around the world.

The Skipper shared a throwback picture in which Anu and Chikoo -- as his family and close friends call Virat -- spend time on the banks of a river, overlooking snowcapped mountains.

'Throwback to when you could go to such beautiful spots in nature. Just to be able to sit together and just soak it all in. With my one and only ♥♥♥', Virat says in an Instagram post.

With no cricket likely in the near future, Virat says this could be his first proper experience of the Mumbai monsoon.