Dekho Baarish Ho Rahi Hain, Virat!

June 18, 2020 16:37 IST

Virat Kohli is enjoying the onset of the monsoon in Mumbai.

'Chikoo' -- as he is fondly called by family and close friends -- was born and raised in Delhi and only moved to Mumbai after he wed Anushka Sharma.

'Great weather in Mumbai. Sitting out enjoying the beginning of my first proper experience of Mumbai monsoon,' the Skipper says in an Instagram post.

Anu and Chikoo have been restricted to their home since March because of the pandemic and subsequent lockdown.

Always a voracious reader, Chikoo caught up with his reading during the intermission from the Mumbai heat and humidity.

'Couldn't be a better time to start reading something,' he says.