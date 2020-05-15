News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Anushka and Virat's wedding portrait goes viral

Anushka and Virat's wedding portrait goes viral

By Rediff Cricket
May 15, 2020 14:44 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Anushka Sharma

Photographs: Anushka Sharma/Twitter
 

When Anushka Sharma shared a glimpse of her living room as she sat down to watch her Web show, Paatal Lok, something caught hawk-eyed fans's attention.

Anushka and Virat's wedding portrait, folks!

Fans spotted a framed caricature of Anushka and Virat on their wedding day. Figurines were placed on either side of the drawing.

Anushka Sharma

Fans couldn't stop gushing. 'That painting,' one fan commented with multiple heart emojis.

'I'm living for that painting in the background', declared another fan of the couple.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article

More like this

Dos and don'ts for athletes amid coronavirus

Dos and don'ts for athletes amid coronavirus

Why Pankaj Shaw is so special in Prithvi's life

Why Pankaj Shaw is so special in Prithvi's life

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use