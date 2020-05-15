Anushka and Virat's wedding portrait goes viral

May 15, 2020 14:44 IST

Photographs: Anushka Sharma/Twitter

When Anushka Sharma shared a glimpse of her living room as she sat down to watch her Web show, Paatal Lok, something caught hawk-eyed fans's attention.

Anushka and Virat's wedding portrait, folks!

Fans spotted a framed caricature of Anushka and Virat on their wedding day. Figurines were placed on either side of the drawing.

Fans couldn't stop gushing. 'That painting,' one fan commented with multiple heart emojis.

'I'm living for that painting in the background', declared another fan of the couple.