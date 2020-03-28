News
SEE: Virat Kohli gets a haircut from Anushka in quarantine

By Rediff Cricket
March 28, 2020 13:12 IST

Virat Kohli

Indian captain Virat Kohli and his actor wife Anushka Sharma have been sharing pictures and videos to engage with fans during lockdown amid the COVID-19 outbreak in the country.

On Saturday, Anushka Sharma, shared a video on Twitter in which she can be seen giving a new haircut to her husband.

She captioned the video as, "Meanwhile, in quarantine.."

In the video, Virat says, "This is what quarantine does to you, you allow things like these to happen, getting a haircut with the kitchen scissors."

 

The video ends with him saying, "Beautiful haircut, by my wife."

Earlier, the adorable couple also shared awareness videos, urging people to stay inside their homes during the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

"Today, I am talking to you as a citizen of the country. Whatever I have seen over the past few days, I have seen people not following the lockdown, it has made me feel that some people are taking the battle against COVID-19 very lightly. I request you all to please follow social distancing, whatever the government is asking you to do, please follow it," Kohli said in the video released on Twitter.

