Kohli and Anushka keep spirits up with goofy selfie

By Rediff Cricket
March 21, 2020 19:10 IST

Virat Kohli

Skipper Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma are making the most of self-isolation following the deadly outbreak of COVID-19.

On Saturday, Anushka Sharma shared a goofy picture on Instagram with the caption, "Self - isolation is helping us love each other in all ways & form," Anushka wrote.

 

The adorable couple's selfie sent the social media into a tizzy, with the general sentiment being Anushka and Virat are 'couple goals!'

Earlier, Virat and his actor wife issued a joint appeal for self-isolation to combat the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic, which has left the world in disarray.

Kohli and Anushka posted a video message on Twitter, appealing everyone to stay at home, a day after prime minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation to advocate self-isolation.

