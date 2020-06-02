News
Anushka-Virat give us couple goals in romantic ad

By REDIFF CRICKET
June 02, 2020 17:25 IST
Photograph: Kind courtesy Virat Kohli/Instagram

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are back to delight fans with a new ad.

Anu and Chikoo can be seen discussing what food to order online on their 'cheat meal day' before the movie star surprises the cricketer by ordering his favourite dish.

'Today is cheat meal day, what should I order?' Anu asks Chikoo in the ad for Shyam Steel India Ltd, the video of which India's cricket captain shared on social media.

An unsure (if that is ever possible for the super confident skipper!!!) Chikoo leaves the choice to Anu who then goes on to order Chhole Bature.

'Some things are forever,' says Chikoo, who is turning out to be as good an actor as his missus.

'Like we, and our house,' adds Anu.

 
