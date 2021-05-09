News
Chetan Sakariya's father succumbs to COVID-19

Chetan Sakariya's father succumbs to COVID-19

Source: ANI
May 09, 2021 14:02 IST
Chetan Sakariya

IMAGE: Chetan Sakariya’s father was reportedly on the ventilator after his health deteriorated. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Rajasthan Royals' rookie pacer Chetan Sakariya's father Kanjibhai passed away at a private hospital in Gujarat's Bhavnagar on Sunday.

 

Sources in the Rajasthan Royals team management confirmed that senior Sakariya succumbed to COVID-19. "It is unfortunate and our prayers with the family at this time," the source said.

His father, a tempo driver, was reportedly on the ventilator after his health deteriorated.

Sakariya, who took seven wickets in IPL 2021, had lost his brother in January this year. The young pacer was playing in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy when his brother passed away.

Earlier this week, Indian women's cricketer Veda Krishnamurthy lost her sister Vatsala to COVID-19.

Source: ANI
