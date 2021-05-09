News
Will the remainder of IPL be held in India? Ganguly replies

Will the remainder of IPL be held in India? Ganguly replies

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
May 09, 2021 22:07 IST
Sourav Ganguly

Photograph: Kind courtesy BCCI/IPL

The president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Sourav Ganguly must steer the ship in the most testing times. 

BCCI decided to postpone the lucrative IPL after COVID-19 broke into the bio-bubble.

Ganguly was asked about IPL 2021 happening later on in the year during an interview with Sportstar. It was asked whether the tournament could be held in England after the World Test Championship and before the five-match Test series against the host. Here's what Ganguly said.

 

“No. India is supposed to go to Sri Lanka for three ODIs and five T20Is. There are lots of organisational hazards like 14-day quarantine. It can’t happen in India. This quarantine is tough to handle. Too early to say how we can find a slot to complete the IPL,” Ganguly said.

Earlier, former England captain Kevin Pietersen wants the remaining matches of this year's postponed Indian Premier League to be shifted to the United Kingdom in September, instead of the UAE.

"I have seen people talking about the UAE as a possible destination to finish the IPL in September, but I actually think the IPL should move to the UK."

"There is a window in September after the England vs India Test series has finished. All the best Indian players would already be there, and all of the best English players would be available as well," Pietersen wrote in a column for Betway.

The 40-year-old said the weather in September would be ideal to host cricket matches in England.

"Mid-to-late September is the most beautiful time in the UK. They could use Manchester, Leeds, Birmingham and the two London grounds. There is also a good chance that crowds will be allowed in the grounds. and there will be great atmospheres.

"The IPL has been to the UAE, it's been to South Africa, and I think England would now be the perfect place to house the remaining fixtures," Pietersen said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
