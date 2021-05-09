News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Warner and Slater deny late night pub brawl in Maldives

Warner and Slater deny late night pub brawl in Maldives

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
May 09, 2021 11:10 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

David Warner

IMAGE: SunRisers Hyderabad captain David Warner was dropped from captaincy after his team lost five out the first six matches of IPL this season. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Australia's star opener David Warner and cricketer-turned-commentator Michael Slater have denied reports of their involvement in a drunken bar brawl in Male, where Australian cricketers competing in the now-suspended IPL are waiting t board a flight home in a few days' time.

According to the Daily Telegraph newspaper, Warner and Slater got into a late night physical altercation after a heated argument at the Taj Coral Resort where they are in quarantine.

 

But Warner, who captained Sunrisers Hyderabad before being replaced by Kane Willaimson just before the suspension of IPL due to multiple COVID-19 cases inside the bio-bubble, and Slater, also a former Australia opener, said 'nothing happened'.

"There is absolutely nothing to the rumour mill Buzz. Davie and I are great mates and absolutely zero chance of (having) a fight," Slater was quoted saying by foxsports.com.au.

Warner also said: 'There has been no drama. I don't know where you get these things from. Unless you were here and have got concrete evidence you can't write anything.'

'Nothing happened.'

Warner and Slater are in a group of 39 Australians, comprising players, coaches and support staff, to have flown to the Maldives, on Thursday, on a charter flight organised and paid for by the BCCI.

Slater, who was commentating in the IPL, had left for Maldives earlier than the other Australians awaiting clearance to return home at the end of a travel ban Down Under on arrivals from India May 15.

Slater had made headlines after he lambasted threats of jail time and fines for returning Australians put in place by his government as a 'disgrace' and said Prime Minister Scott Morrison had 'blood' on his hands.

Morrison had described Slater's comments as 'absurd'.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2021 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
India, KKR pacer Prasidh Krishna is COVID positive
India, KKR pacer Prasidh Krishna is COVID positive
COVID positive Kiwi Seifert to be treated in Chennai
COVID positive Kiwi Seifert to be treated in Chennai
What Rahane said after the vaccine
What Rahane said after the vaccine
Debris of China's rocket falls into Indian Ocean
Debris of China's rocket falls into Indian Ocean
'I wish my mother was there to support me'
'I wish my mother was there to support me'
'Kaushik dedicated his entire life to hockey'
'Kaushik dedicated his entire life to hockey'
Umesh gets COVID-19 vaccine
Umesh gets COVID-19 vaccine

Indian Premier League - 2021

Indian Premier League - 2021

More like this

Will Arzan Nagwaswalla make cricket history?

Will Arzan Nagwaswalla make cricket history?

Rishabh Pant keen to help in COVID crisis

Rishabh Pant keen to help in COVID crisis

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use