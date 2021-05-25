News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Not Kohli, Root is best paid cricket captain

Not Kohli, Root is best paid cricket captain

By Rediff Cricket
May 25, 2021 17:11 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: India Captain Virat Kohli with England's Test skipper Joe Root.Photograph: BCCI
 

Cricket superstar Virat Kohli was the only Indian in Forbes' list of the world's highest-paid athletes with total earnings of $26 million in 2020.

In terms of cricketing riches, Kohli is not the highest-paid international captain.

England's Test skipper Joe Root draws more salary than his Indian counterpart. Kohli features second on the list of highest-paid international cricket captains.

Kohli has a Grade A+ contract with the BCCI, which pays him Rs 7 crore (Rs 70 million) in annual salary.

Root earns £ 700,000 annually (Rs 7.22 crore/Rs 72.2 million) in salary from the England and Wales Cricket Board.

England pacer Jofra Archer receives more pay for playing for his country than the Indian skipper.

Australian Test skipper Tim Paine receives over Rs 5 crore (Rs 50 million) in annual salary from Cricket Australia.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and his Sri Lankan counterpart Dimuth Karunaratne make less money than other captains amongst the top-eight Test-playing nations. The Pakistan Cricket Board pays Azam Rs 6.2 million while the Sri Lankan board pays Karunaratne Rs 5.1 million.

Of course, Kohli earns more from brand endorsements and IPL appearances than he does playing for India. Kohli reportedly draws a Rs 17 crore (Rs 170 million) from his IPL contract with Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
'Bowler needs a captain who understands him'
'Bowler needs a captain who understands him'
Dhoni, Virat in one word...
Dhoni, Virat in one word...
Kohli and Root have something in common...
Kohli and Root have something in common...
Barclays cuts India's FY22 GDP estimate to 9.2%
Barclays cuts India's FY22 GDP estimate to 9.2%
What hockey team must do to make history in Tokyo
What hockey team must do to make history in Tokyo
Covid: 'If IT staffer doesn't recover in 2 weeks...'
Covid: 'If IT staffer doesn't recover in 2 weeks...'
Milind Soman's diet may surprise you
Milind Soman's diet may surprise you

Indian Premier League - 2021

Indian Premier League - 2021

More like this

Kohli only cricketer in Forbes' highest-paid athletes

Kohli only cricketer in Forbes' highest-paid athletes

Kohli & Co begin hard quarantine ahead of England tour

Kohli & Co begin hard quarantine ahead of England tour

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use