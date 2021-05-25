UK Tour: Kohli and Mumbai boys quarantine separately from rest of India squad

Source:

May 25, 2021 12:41 IST

Photograph: Kind courtesy Virat Kohli/Instagram

Ahead of the departure for the England tour, India Test squad is undergoing quarantine in Mumbai in separate groups and will not be allowed to mingle for some time. The Mumbai-based players including captain Virat Kohli entered the bio-bubble on Monday and will join the rest of the squad after completing their seven-day quarantine before flying out.

India players – barring those from Mumbai – started their 14-day quarantine from May 19 with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) making sure those who joined the bubble this week will not face any issues.

“Kohli and the rest of the members who entered the bubble on Monday will not straight away mix with those who are already in the bubble. They will do a 7-day quarantine and then join the group before leaving for England. Till then, they will have all the necessary facilities in their rooms only,” ANI quoted an unnamed source.

“Arrangements have been made so that they can train in the room. Cycles, dumbbells, bars have all been arranged for in the rooms so that they doesn’t need to walk out and can stay in shape,” the source added.

Photograph and video: Kind courtesy Ajinkya Rahane/Instagram

The players will undergo tests every day as the cricket board isn’t willing to take any chance. Arrangements are in place for the cricketers to take their second dose of the vaccine against coronavirus in UK.

“The team has already taken the first dose here after the government opened the vaccination process for all above 18. The second dose will be administered by the UK health department once the players are eligible to get the second jab as per rule,” BCCI sources revealed.

India depart from Mumbai on June 2 and will undergo, on arrival in England, a 10-day isolation period, details of which are not yet clear since there has been no official intimation from the BCCI.

However, it is understood that discussions between BCCI and England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have been going on and since most India players are already in bio-secure bubble in Mumbai with others joining over the next couple of days, the quarantine wouldn’t be a hard one for all 10 days despite India being in the red list of UK government due to rising number of COVID-19 cases.