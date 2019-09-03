No answers to WI's batting woes

September 03, 2019 01:42 IST

'We need to put up the scores and fight out those tough periods. It's a tough question on how to fix the batting. It's an individual thing… we need to take ownership of our performances'

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah celebrates after defeating Jermaine Blackwood. Photograph: BCCI

Jason Holder was left scratching his head as the West Indies skipper could not find the words to describe his team’s dismal show with the bat in the series against India.

India defeated West Indies by 257 runs to win the 2nd Test at Kingston, Jamaica, and sweep the series 2-0.

"Obviously disappointed, we didn't play a complete game of cricket in both the games. We need to put up the scores and fight out those tough periods. It's a tough question on how to fix the batting. It's an individual thing… we need to take ownership of our performances."

He however praised the bowlers for their effort.

"The bowlers gave their 100% as we've been on the field every single day of this Test series, and the bowlers have delivered. It's been a heavy workload on the bowlers, and at no point have they dropped their heads."

Holder gave credit to Indian batsmen for making them work hard for those wickets.

"They knew our bowling was good -- they made us work hard for those wickets. They are a quality side and they played quality cricket, we didn't bat well enough. That's the quality of their side. As a batsman, you need to get in, only then it gets easier. You had to work hard for your runs."