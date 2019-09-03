Vihari looking forward to impress home crowds

September 03, 2019 01:28 IST

'I have not played a Test at home, looking forward to it. It's great to play in front of the home crowd back in India'

IMAGE: Hanuma Vihari was India's top run-getter against the West Indies in the two-Test series with 289 runs. Photograph: BCCI

Hanuma Vihar, who made his Test debut against England last year, has played all his Test matches outside India and is now looking forward to playing his first Test series at home. India will play a three-match Test series against South Africa next month, starting October 2, in Visakhapatnam.

Vihari, who emerged as India's top run-getter against the West Indies in the two-Test series with 289 runs, was satisfied that his patience on tricky surfaces paid off.

"I have not played a Test at home, looking forward to it. It's great to play in front of the home crowd back in India," said Vihari, who is expected to feature in the first Test against the Proteas on his home ground.

The 25-year-old Andhra batsman was named man-of-the-match for his century and half-century in India's 257-run win in the second Test. He missed out on a century by seven runs in the first game.

"It feels great to score my maiden Test century. I missed out on a hundred in the last match, so I was focusing on a big score this time. We were 200 for 5 and that was my goal while batting with Rishabh (Pant)," Vihari said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

"We had to be patient on this wicket as there was something in it for the fast bowlers. I was trying to take calculative risk against spinners, that was the game plan and it worked well for me."