News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Domestic violence case: Arrest warrant against Shami

Domestic violence case: Arrest warrant against Shami

September 02, 2019 22:29 IST

BCCI to speak to Mohammed Shami's lawyer for 'full update on the case'.

Mohammed Shami

IMAGE: India pacer Mohammed Shami is locked in a legal battle with his wife Hasin Jahan after she accused him of domestic violence, infidelity and match-fixing. Photograph: Paul Kane/Getty Images

Officials of the Board of Control for Cricket in India will be talking to Mohammed Shami's legal counsel in the next couple of days to get an update after a Kolkata court issued an arrest warrant against the India pacer on Monday in connection with the domestic violence case filed by his estranged wife, Hasin Jahan.

 

"We are aware of the situation and the first thing we are doing on Tuesday is to speak to Shami's lawyer. We want to get a full update on the case. The officials in BCCI have spoken to Shami before the start of the fourth day. We need to be prepared for any eventuality," a senior BCCI official said on condition of anonymity.

"At this point we are dependant on whatever Shami's lawyer briefs us. Tomorrow, the selectors need to be apprised whether 28-year-old Shami is available for the South Africa Test series," he added.

Shami is locked in a legal battle with Jahan after she accused him of domestic violence, infidelity and match-fixing, which briefly put his BCCI central contract on hold.

His named was restored in the central contract list after a BCCI inquiry cleared him of any wrongdoing.

However, on Monday, Alipore Court asked Shami to surrender in 15 days as he has failed to appear in court despite repeated summons being issued after the police filed the chargesheet.

 Shami, who is currently in the West Indies for the Test series, is not part of the three-match T20 International series against South Africa, starting in Dharamsala on September 15, but is expected to feature in the three Tests beginning October 2 in Visakhapatnam.

© Copyright 2019 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article

More like this

Pant fastest Indian 'keeper to 50 Test dismissals

Pant fastest Indian 'keeper to 50 Test dismissals

Why Bumrah is on a roll in the West Indies

Why Bumrah is on a roll in the West Indies

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2019 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use

close

<<

More from rediff

>
     