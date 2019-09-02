Domestic violence case: Arrest warrant against Shami

September 02, 2019 22:29 IST

BCCI to speak to Mohammed Shami's lawyer for 'full update on the case'.

IMAGE: India pacer Mohammed Shami is locked in a legal battle with his wife Hasin Jahan after she accused him of domestic violence, infidelity and match-fixing. Photograph: Paul Kane/Getty Images

Officials of the Board of Control for Cricket in India will be talking to Mohammed Shami's legal counsel in the next couple of days to get an update after a Kolkata court issued an arrest warrant against the India pacer on Monday in connection with the domestic violence case filed by his estranged wife, Hasin Jahan.

"We are aware of the situation and the first thing we are doing on Tuesday is to speak to Shami's lawyer. We want to get a full update on the case. The officials in BCCI have spoken to Shami before the start of the fourth day. We need to be prepared for any eventuality," a senior BCCI official said on condition of anonymity.

"At this point we are dependant on whatever Shami's lawyer briefs us. Tomorrow, the selectors need to be apprised whether 28-year-old Shami is available for the South Africa Test series," he added.

Shami is locked in a legal battle with Jahan after she accused him of domestic violence, infidelity and match-fixing, which briefly put his BCCI central contract on hold.

His named was restored in the central contract list after a BCCI inquiry cleared him of any wrongdoing.

However, on Monday, Alipore Court asked Shami to surrender in 15 days as he has failed to appear in court despite repeated summons being issued after the police filed the chargesheet.

Shami, who is currently in the West Indies for the Test series, is not part of the three-match T20 International series against South Africa, starting in Dharamsala on September 15, but is expected to feature in the three Tests beginning October 2 in Visakhapatnam.