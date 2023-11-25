News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Nathan Lyon slams Bazball: 'It's a load of s***!'

Nathan Lyon slams Bazball: 'It's a load of s***!'

November 25, 2023 11:28 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'I know everyone keeps talking about Bazball; To be honest, I didn't really see Bazball throughout my two Tests against them.'

Nathan Lyon

IMAGE: Nathan Lyon claimed nine wickets in three innings before sustaining a calf injury as Australia took a 2-0 series lead at Lord’s in the last Ashes series. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

Australia’s star bowler Nathan Lyon rubbished suggestions that ‘Bazball’, the aggressive style of cricket displayed by England’s Test team, has revolutionized the game.

The off-spinner, who is just four wickets shy of 500 wickets in Test cricket, said he did not see 'Bazball' in the two Ashes fixtures he was part of last year before injury sidelined him for the remaining three.

 

The term ‘Bazball’ came into being after Brendon McCullum, who is nicknamed Baz, was appointed England Test coach last year.

"I'm 2-0 against Bazball so I am happy," Lyon joked on Channel 7's ‘Front Bar’ show on Thursday.

"It's a load of s***, if you ask me. It's a brand of cricket that the English want to keep going with. Now, it's in the dictionary, which is pretty extraordinary."

Lyon took nine wickets in three innings before sustaining a calf injury as Australia took a 2-0 series lead at Lord’s. The injury ruled him out of the rest of the series.

It was not the first time Lyon mocked 'Bazball'. Again, he termed aggression as an ability to shift through gears during the course of a Test match.

"I know everyone keeps talking about Bazball; To be honest, I didn't really see Bazball throughout my two Tests against them.

"I look at the Australian cricket team and the batters we've had, David Warner for example… I've seen him score hundreds in a session and that's off playing an attacking brand of cricket.

"I think there's a lot of smoke and mirrors with Bazball; if I'm being honest with you, and I feel like if you're going to play an aggressive brand of cricket anyway, it's about being able to go up and down in gears and understanding the moments in the game," he added.

Australia went on to retain the Ashes after the five-match series ended 2-2.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
COMMENT
Print this article
'This is no ordinary man walking in'
'This is no ordinary man walking in'
Samson opens up on 'unluckiest' tag, Rohit's support
Samson opens up on 'unluckiest' tag, Rohit's support
Rachin Ravindra spills secrets on his 'surreal' rise
Rachin Ravindra spills secrets on his 'surreal' rise
Cummins, Not Rohit, Will Lead My Team
Cummins, Not Rohit, Will Lead My Team
Netanyahu shares list of 13 Israelis freed by Hamas
Netanyahu shares list of 13 Israelis freed by Hamas
Is Rishi Taking Jewellery Making Lessons?
Is Rishi Taking Jewellery Making Lessons?
Gehlot's Dilemma: 1,813,302 Jobless Workers
Gehlot's Dilemma: 1,813,302 Jobless Workers

WORLD CUP 2023

WORLD CUP 2023

More like this

What's Laxman Praying For?

What's Laxman Praying For?

Navdeep Saini Ties The Knot With Swati

Navdeep Saini Ties The Knot With Swati

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances