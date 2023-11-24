Rachin Ravindra spills secrets on his 'surreal' rise

IMAGE: Born to Indian parents in Wellington, New Zealand's batting star Rachin Ravindra has his family roots in Bengaluru. Photograph: Andrew Couldridge/Reuters

As New Zealand gears up for the two-match Test series against Bangladesh, the emerging talent, Rachin Ravindra, expressed his awe at his 'surreal' two-year journey in cricket.

Following his standout performances in the recently concluded ODI World Cup, where he amassed 578 runs in 10 innings with an impressive batting average of 64.22, Ravindra is now focused on the red-ball challenge against Bangladesh.

Reflecting on his rapid rise in the cricketing world, Ravindra told ESPNcricinfo, "Pretty surreal. Things have happened quite quickly, and I am very fortunate to be here right now. At my age, being able to travel around the world playing cricket, playing a game you love, for a living is pretty special. (It) definitely has its ups and downs, but mostly I love every single moment."

Acknowledging the team environment as a key factor in his development, Ravindra emphasized the importance of playing with freedom and learning from experienced players. He sees it as a great opportunity to continue growing as a cricketer.

While Ravindra has showcased his batting prowess in white-ball cricket, he is now poised for the challenge of red-ball cricket. Despite a modest performance in the three Tests he has played so far, he remains optimistic about the upcoming series against Bangladesh.

"I enjoy going back to red-ball cricket after that (ODIs) because that means your intent... you are almost looking to score, so, I mean, (it) keeps you in a good position to score," Ravindra explained. He highlighted the need to adapt his approach based on the conditions and pitch in Bangladesh, emphasizing a balance between playing natural cricket and assessing the game situation.

Acknowledging the longer format's extended duration, Ravindra expressed excitement about the upcoming Test series. "I really loved my first experience of Test cricket a couple of years ago, and (I am) really excited to see how my game has evolved," he added.