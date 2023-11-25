Samson opens up on 'unluckiest' tag, Rohit's support

Photograph: Kind courtesy BCCI

Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson, excluded from the ODI World Cup 2023 squad, revealed that Rohit Sharma was one of the first to reach out to him.

Speaking on the YouTube channel 'I AM with Dhanya Varma,' the 29-year-old shared that Rohit mentioned his six-hitting prowess against Mumbai Indians in the IPL.

Samson expressed gratitude for the support from the 'Men in Blue' skipper, stating, 'Rohit Sharma was the first or second person who came to me and talked. He told me, 'Hey Sanju, wassup. You performed well in the IPL but hit too many sixes against the Mumbai Indians. You bat really well.' I had great support from him.'

Acknowledging the perception of being labeled the 'unluckiest cricketer,' Samson believes he has achieved beyond his expectations. He emphasized, "People call me the unluckiest cricketer, but where I've reached currently, it's much more than what I thought I could."

Since making his international debut in 2015 in T20Is, Samson has played 24 matches, scoring 374 runs.

In ODIs, he has participated in 12 innings, amassing 390 runs with an impressive average of 55.71. While his international record may not be stellar, Samson has excelled in the IPL, playing 152 matches and scoring 3888 runs.

The Kerala-based cricketer's most recent international appearance was in the second T20I against Ireland on August 20, where he played a notable 40-run innings from 26 balls.