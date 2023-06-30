News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Ashes 2023: Lyon out of Lord's Test with 'significant calf strain'

Ashes 2023: Lyon out of Lord's Test with 'significant calf strain'

By REDIFF CRICKET
June 30, 2023 16:54 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Nathan Lyon arrives at Lord's on crutches ahead of start of Day 3 of the third Test on Friday. Photograph: Sky Sports Cricket/Twitter

Australia off-spinner Nathan Lyon will miss the remainder of the second Test against England at Lord's after sustaining a calf strain while fielding on the second day on Thursday.

 

Lyon, 35, who became the first bowler of any type to play 100 consecutive Tests when he took the field at Lord's, pulled up in pain while jogging in from the boundary at square leg to field a top-edged pull from England opener Ben Duckett and was assisted from the field by the Australian physiotherapist.

"Nathan Lyon has been diagnosed with a significant calf strain," a statement from Cricket Australia said on Friday.

"He will require at period of rehabilitation after this match is concluded. A decision regarding his availability for the remainder of the series will be made at the conclusion of the game.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
Jadeja, Rivaba At Maa Ashapura Temple
Jadeja, Rivaba At Maa Ashapura Temple
Is Rayudu Joining Jagan?
Is Rayudu Joining Jagan?
'I haven't been working on my bowling at all!'
'I haven't been working on my bowling at all!'
Not quitting, says Manipur CM after high-voltage drama
Not quitting, says Manipur CM after high-voltage drama
Why Players Are Going To WI In Batches
Why Players Are Going To WI In Batches
SAFF C'ship: Can Chhetri's heroics crush Lebanon?
SAFF C'ship: Can Chhetri's heroics crush Lebanon?
Upasana-Ram Charan Name Their Baby...
Upasana-Ram Charan Name Their Baby...

WORLD TEST CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL 2023

World Test Championship 2023

More like this

Lyon's nightmare: Injury threatens his Test future

Lyon's nightmare: Injury threatens his Test future

Root now 10th highest run-scorer in Test cricket

Root now 10th highest run-scorer in Test cricket

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances