What's Laxman Praying For?

What's Laxman Praying For?

By REDIFF CRICKET
November 25, 2023 09:25 IST
VVS Laxman

Photograph: Kind courtesy VVS Laxman/X
 

V V S Laxman is currently at the helm of Team India's coaching duties for the five-match T20I series against Australia.

VVS Laxman

In the series opener in Visakhapatnam on Thursday night, the hosts secured a thrilling two wicket victory against the visitors.

The triumph was satisfying for Laxman, who is said to be in contention to replace Rahul Dravid as India's head coach.

Post the victory against the Aussies, Laxman worshipped at the Sri Veera Venkata Satyanarayana Swamy temple in Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh.

VVS Laxman

Sharing snapshots from his spiritual visit on X, Laxman noted, 'Had a beautiful Darshan at Sri Varahalakshmi Narasimha Swamy Vari Devasthanam and Shri Sathyanarayana Swamy Vari Devasthanam in Vizag.'

REDIFF CRICKET
