Navdeep Saini Ties The Knot With Swati

Photographs: Kind courtesy Navdeep Saini/Instagram

Indian pacer Navdeep Saini married his long-time girlfriend, Swati Asthana.

Sharing the news on his official Instagram profile, Saini expressed joy, saying, 'With you, every day is a day of love. Today, we chose forever! Seeking your blessings and love as we embark on a new chapter.'

Warm wishes poured in from Saini's friends and fellow cricketers, including Rahul Tewatia, Mohsin Khan, Umran Malik and Arshdeep Singh. Mohammed Siraj extended his congratulations, while Ishan Kishan conveyed approval with a like.

Swati's Instagram bio highlights her as a fashion, lifestyle, and travel vlogger.

In a YouTube video, she narrated her journey from a cabin crew to a lead cabin attendant. A video from five months ago featured a Mumbai layover vlog, offering a glimpse into her life and adventures.