School Kids Cheer World Cup 2023

Several hundred students from Mumbai schools including 20 school-cricket teams, got the opportunity to take photographs with the ICC Men's Cricket ODI World Cup Trophy at the Bombay Scottish school situated at Mahim, north central Mumbai.

The trophy is slated to travel to 18 ICC member countries across the five regions -- Africa, Americas, Asia, East Asia Pacific and Europe.

The World Cup Trophy tour was kicked off in spectacular style on June 26, launching 120,000 feet above the Earth, before landing in the largest cricket stadium in the world, India's Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad.

The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup is scheduled to take place in October-November 2023 in India.

IMAGE: School children cheer as they pose with the cricket World Cup, here and below. All Photographs: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

IMAGE: A schoolboy seems awestruck as he walks past the trophy.

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com