Rediff.com  » Cricket » Dhoni to take on 'new role' in upcoming IPL season?

Dhoni to take on 'new role' in upcoming IPL season?

Source: ANI
March 04, 2024 20:05 IST
IMAGE: Ahead of the upcoming IPL season, MS Dhoni left fans guessing with a cryptic post on social media. Photograph: BCCI

Former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni who led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to their fifth IPL title hinted at a "new role" ahead of the upcoming season.

Dhoni took to Facebook and expressed his excitement about the upcoming season and dropped a hint about his "new role" leaving fans speculating about what Dhoni could be referring to.

 

"Can't wait for the new season and the new 'role'. Stay tuned," Dhoni posted on Facebook.

Dhoni has had one of the most inspiring journeys in sports history. From working as a ticket collector at a railway station, he transformed into India's biggest trophy collector, leading the team to the ICC T20 World Cup 2007, ICC Cricket World Cup 2011 and ICC Champions Trophy 2013 as skipper.

Dhoni has led CSK to five IPL titles in 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021 and 2023. Dhoni has also led CSK to two CLT20 titles in 2010 and 2014. With this, he is not only the most successful captain in franchise cricket as well, but cricket in general.

The right-handed batter has played 250 IPL matches, mostly for CSK, other than a stint with Rising Pune Supergiant from 2016 to 2017.

In these matches, he has scored 5,082 runs at an average of 38.79. He has also scored 24 half-centuries in the tournament. He also has 142 catches and 42 stumpings.

