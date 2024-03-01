Is Dhruv Jurel The Next M S Dhoni?

IMAGE: Dhruv Jurel has the potential to become an all-time great, predicts Sunil Gavaskar. Photograph: BCCI

Dhruv Jurel's standout performance in the third and fourth Tests of the England series has won him high praise, with Sunil Gavaskar dubbing him 'another MS Dhoni in the making.'

While Gavaskar acknowledged that no one can replicate Dhoni's unique style, he sees in Jurel the potential to become an all-time great.

Sourav Ganguly, too, joined the chorus of admiration for the 22-year-old cricketer. While impressed with Jurel's skills, Dada avoids drawing parallels with Dhoni.

'Dhruv Jurel had an outstanding Test match, showcasing immense talent under pressure on a challenging wicket. Comparisons to M S Dhoni are inevitable, but let's remember, Dhoni is in a league of his own,' Dada told RevSportz.

'Jurel undoubtedly possesses great talent, yet it took Dhoni 20 years, or rather 15 years, to become the iconic figure he is. So, we should allow Jurel the time and space to carve his own path,' Dada explained.

'His ability to handle spin, pace, and, most importantly, to deliver under pressure is what sets him apart as a promising youngster,' Dada added.

Meanwhile, Jurel penned a heartfelt tribute to Head Coach Rahul Dravid, hailing him as a remarkable mentor.

Dravid had guided Jurel and other Indian players to victory in the Under-19 World Cup back in January 2018.

In a touching post on 'X', Jurel acknowledged the unique bond he shares with Dravid, noting, 'Junior to Senior but always a student of this great man.'