Sriya Reddy Is Ready For Politics

Salaar Actor Sriya Reddy, who will be seen in the upcoming political thriller Thalaimai Seyalagam, shared her experience of working with National Award-winning Director Vasantha Balan.

The Tamil Web series tells the story of a woman's quest for power leading to a gripping tale of ambition, betrayal and redemption amidst politics in Tamil Nadu. It co-stars Kishore, Adithya Menon and Bharath.

"I think the only preparation that I really did was for Kotravai, the character that I play, is just surrender to the director, allowing him to take a call on most things be it from the costumes, or body language, he is somebody who understands that being as real as possible is when we get the best output..." Sriya says.

"Be it no makeup, undone eyebrows, just being absolutely natural... Sometimes, there are scenes where you don't say much, it's just your eyes, your facial expressions that say it all.

"It was such a breeze working with him and the entire team because it was a beautiful experience.

Thalaimai Seyalagam streams on ZEE5 from May 17.