Sachin, Rohit, Zaheer Party In Jamnagar!

Sachin, Rohit, Zaheer Party In Jamnagar!

By REDIFF CRICKET
March 04, 2024 12:28 IST
Mumbai Indians stars from Sachin Tendulkar to Rohit Sharma were present in numbers at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash in Gujarat's Jamnagar.

 

Photographs: ANI

Dr Anjali Tendulkar and her husband were present on all three days.

Tendulkar has played for the Mumbai Indians since the IPL began in 2008. He is now the franchise's team mentor; son Arjun also plays for MI.

Ritika Sajdeh and Rohit Sharma were there; the India skipper is enjoying a short break ahead of the fifth Test against England in Dharamsala

Sagarika Ghatge was there too along with Zaheer Khan, who was MI's director of cricket operations till recently.

Dwayne Bravo -- who played for MI for the first three IPL seasons before moving to the Chennai Super Kings -- was there too with wife Regina Ramjit.

REDIFF CRICKET
