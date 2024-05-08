News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » T20 WC: Samson has 'made his case' to become India's first-choice keeper

T20 WC: Samson has 'made his case' to become India's first-choice keeper

May 08, 2024 11:21 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Sanju Samson, who was picked for India's 15-member squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup, has made a strong case to become India's first choice keeper. Photograph: BCCI

Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson has made his case to become India's first-choice wicketkeeper-batsman at the Twenty20 World Cup in June, said Kumar Sangakkara, the coach of his Indian Premier League team.

Samson was named in India's 15-man squad for the June 1-29 event in the West Indies and United States but the inclusion of Rishabh Pant means the 2007 champions have options as they bid for a second title.

 

India coach Rahul Dravid and skipper Rohit Sharma would have kept an eye on proceedings as Samson hit 86 off 46 balls during Rajasthan's 20-run loss to Pant's Delhi Capitals on Tuesday.

Pant scored 15 off 13 balls.

"It's really up to Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma and how they see the combination. But he (Samson) has made his case, so hopefully he'll have a good run in the World Cup," Sangakkara told reporters.

Samson has been in good form this season, his 471 runs in 11 games third only to Virat Kohli (542) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (541). Pant is also among the top 10 batsmen with 413 runs from 12 games.

"With Sanju, the biggest thing about this season for him is having a lot of clarity about the way he should bat," former Sri Lanka wicketkeeper-batsman Sangakkara added.

"There are certain stages of the game that he seems to lose a bit of concentration, which we've addressed from past seasons.

"He's changed his mindset about the importance of rest and recovery, rather than just training all the time and being tired mentally and physically. The rest is his exceptional ability."

Sangakkara said Samson, who has been on the periphery of the Indian side in recent years, had the qualities to succeed after making a World Cup squad for the first time.

"He's a special player and when he's fresh and focused there's nothing he can't do," he added. "He's a humble, grounded guy... not much on social media. He tends to like a lot of privacy, cares for the rest of the group."

"Those are great qualities to have apart from talent and skill. I think he'll be exceptional in that group going to the World Cup."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
IPL 2024 MVP: Sunil Narine Races Away
IPL 2024 MVP: Sunil Narine Races Away
Why was RR captain Sanju Samson handed a hefty fine?
Why was RR captain Sanju Samson handed a hefty fine?
IPL PIX: Samson sizzles, but Royals lose to DC
IPL PIX: Samson sizzles, but Royals lose to DC
Street disappointed with SBI Card's Q4 performance
Street disappointed with SBI Card's Q4 performance
Sriya Reddy Is Ready For Politics
Sriya Reddy Is Ready For Politics
Brokerages bullish on ICICI Bank after Q4 results
Brokerages bullish on ICICI Bank after Q4 results
Air India Express cancels flights as crew reports sick
Air India Express cancels flights as crew reports sick

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

More like this

Ashwin, Kuldeep Or Mukesh? Vote!

Ashwin, Kuldeep Or Mukesh? Vote!

Was This A Clean Catch?

Was This A Clean Catch?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances