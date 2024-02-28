Seen Dhoni's Railways Appointment Letter?

Photograph: Kind courtesy BCCI

As the India versus England Ranchi Test unfolded, the spotlight wasn't just on the players on the field, but on the legendary Mahendra Singh Dhoni's incredible journey.

The host broadcaster (Jio Cinema) treated fans to a nostalgic moment, sharing Dhoni's appointment letter for Indian Railways.

This simple document encapsulates a pivotal juncture in Dhoni's life when he served as a ticket collector.

Dhoni's tale of rising from a ticket collector to a cricketing icon continues to resonate, proving that his legacy is eternally etched in the hearts of cricket enthusiasts.