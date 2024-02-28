News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Seen Dhoni's Railways Appointment Letter?

Seen Dhoni's Railways Appointment Letter?

By REDIFF CRICKET
Last updated on: February 28, 2024 17:47 IST
MS Dhoni

Photograph: Kind courtesy BCCI

As the India versus England Ranchi Test unfolded, the spotlight wasn't just on the players on the field, but on the legendary Mahendra Singh Dhoni's incredible journey.

The host broadcaster (Jio Cinema) treated fans to a nostalgic moment, sharing Dhoni's appointment letter for Indian Railways.

MS Dhoni

This simple document encapsulates a pivotal juncture in Dhoni's life when he served as a ticket collector.

Dhoni's tale of rising from a ticket collector to a cricketing icon continues to resonate, proving that his legacy is eternally etched in the hearts of cricket enthusiasts.

 
REDIFF CRICKET
England's Tour Of India 2024

England's Tour Of India 2024

