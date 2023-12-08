IMAGE: Bhuvneshwari Sreesanth and Shantakumaran Sreesanth. Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhuvneshwari Sreesanth/Instagram

After the on-field confrontation during a Legends League Cricket match, Shantakumar Sreesanth alleged what Gautam Gambhir had said to him during the fracas.

The incident unfolded during the Eliminator match in Surat, where Gambhir led India Capitals against Chris Gayle's Gujarat Giants, and Sreesanth played for the latter.

In a video released a day after the incident, Sreesanth emotionally labeled Gambhir as 'very rude' and referred to him as 'Mr. Fighter.'

During a subsequent live Instagram session, Sreesanth accused Gambhir -- who is a Bharatiya Janata Party member of the Lok Sabha == of using offensive language, specifically mentioning the use of the 'F' word.

Gambhir allegedly labeled Sreesanth as a 'fixer,' invoking the infamous 2013 IPL spot-fixing scandal that had cast a shadow over Sreesanth's career.

Bhuvneshwari, Sreesanth's wife, also weighed in on the incident, expressing shock over Gambhir's behaviour. She highlighted the disappointment of witnessing a former team-mate descend to such levels, even years after retirement from active cricket.

In a comment on her husband's Instagram post, Bhuvneshwari Sreesanth wrote, 'It is so shocking to hear from Sree that a player who has played for India with him for many years can stoop to this level. Even after so many years of retirement from active cricket.'

'After all, upbringing matters a lot, and it shows up when these kinds of behaviours come up on the ground. Shocking, truly shocking.'

In response to Sreesanth's accusations, Gambhir took to social media with a cryptic post, sharing a note that hinted at his indifference to the ruckus. His message read, 'Smile when the world is all about attention.'

Irfan Pathan, another retired cricketer, expressed support for Gambhir, replying to the tweet with, 'Smile is the best answer brother.'

Legends League Cricket CEO Raman Raheja said the league would take 'appropriate action against the breach of contract.'

Raheja emphasised that all players contracted in the Legends League Cricket must adhere to certain terms regarding misconduct, and any necessary action would be taken following the codes of conduct laid down by the Code of Conduct and Ethics Committee.