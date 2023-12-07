Revealed! What Gambhir Told Sreesanth

IMAGE: Gautam Gambhir keeps fighting for no reason, says S Sreesanth. Video: X

Santhakumaran Sreesanth and Gautam Gambhir were involved in a heated exchange at the Legends League Cricket Eliminator match between India Capitals and Gujarat Giants in Surat on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.

In a video clip that has gone viral on social media, Gambhir and Sreesanth were seen exchanging words before being separated by the umpire and other players.

In a video posted on X, Sreesanth accused Gambhir of using bad language: 'What Mr Gauti has done, you will know sooner or later. The words he said on the cricket field are not unacceptable.

'Please do support and me, my state and family have gone through so much and I fought those battles with all your support and now people want to down me for no reason, even when I am giving my best and the team is doing well.'

'Gambhir keeps fighting for no reason. He doesn't even respect his own colleagues and seniors.

'Even in broadcasting when he's asked about Virat he doesn't talk about Virat he talks about everything else.'

Later in day, Sreesanth posted a video on his Instagram page revealing what Gambhir said to him. alongside a long caption that read: 'I am truly grateful for the wonderful opportunities that life has given me, including the privilege of playing cricket.'

'I want to express my sincere love and respect to all of you. I will continue to give my best without worrying about anything else. Your love and support mean the world to me, and I humbly ask for your continued encouragement.'

'I am just an ordinary individual from Kerala who had the fortune of winning two World Cups, thanks to the grace of God. Rest assured, those who spread false news will receive their just consequences. #gratitude #love #cricket #india #kerala.'

In a cryptic reply to the accusation, Gambhir wrote on X: 'Smile when the world is all about attention!'

Interestingly, Gambhir and Sreesanth contested elections as Bharatiya Janata Party candidates -- Sreesanth lost the 2018 assembly election from Thruvanathapuram in Kerala; Gambhir won the 2019 Lok Sabha election from East Delhi.

They were also members of the Indian team that won the 2011 World Cup.