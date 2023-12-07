Who Will Sign These Uncapped Players?

The build-up to another Indian Premier League season has begun. On December 19, franchises will go all out to bolster their teams at the IPL 2024 mini auction in Dubai.

The IPL has been a platform where uncapped players have excelled and many have made their way into the national side. Ahead of this year's auction, a look at uncapped players who could initiate a bidding war among the franchises.

Photograph: BCCI

Shahrukh Khan

Though he failed to impress after being picked up by Punjab Kings for Rs 9 crores (Rs 90 million) at last year's auction, teams might be tempted to pick up Shahrukh in Dubai. He may have failed in IPL 2023, but this SRK's form for Tamil Nadu could lure teams to bid for his big hitting skill.

Heading into the auction, Shahrukh has kept his base price at Rs 40 lakhs (Rs 4 million), and Chennai would be one franchise keen to pick him up after his match-winning shows for Tamil Nadu in the domestic season. His batting prowess down the order and power hitting in the death overs makes him a key player to have.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Atit Arpit Seth/Instagram

Atit Arpit Seth

Though the 27-year-old Baroda all-rounder is yet to play an IPL game, his 75 wickets from 54 T20 matches will make him a player of interest.

In the 2023 Vijay Hazare Trophy, Seth picked up six wickets at an impressive economy of 4.77.

In the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy this year he bagged 18 wickets from nine matches, finishing as the third highest wicket taker.

Photograph: BCCI

N Jagadeesan

Another player with impressive domestic credentials, but lukewarm IPL performances.

Part of KKR in IPL 2023, Jagadeesan finds himself back in the auction pool. His batting prowess and skill to double up as a wicket-keeper makes him a noteworthy player to have. Furthermore, his flexibility to bat at several positions ups his value further.

Photograph: BCCI

Kartik Tyagi

Having plied his trade with the Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad, the young pacer comes with much promise.

Teams may want to add the 23-year-old fast bowler who took his maiden hat-trick in the UP T20 league this season.

Turn the clock back to IPL 2021 when he defended four runs in the last over against the Punjab Kings -- the kind of nerves you need in a thrilling T20 contest.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ashutosh Sharma/Instagram

Ashutosh Sharma

The Railways batter enjoyed a strong show in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 and on the back of that stellar run, Sharma could attract attention at the auction.

Sharma scored 183 runs from six innings at a strike rate of 269.12. A sizzling 53 off 12 balls against Andhra Pradesh highlighted his potential.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Swastik Chikara/Instagram

Swastik Chikara

In the inaugural UPT20 league this year, Chikara finished as the highest run-getter.

In seven matches, Chikara scored 456 runs, and his scoring prowess will surely attract IPL franchises.