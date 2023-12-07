News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'Captain Sahab' Meets Rashid Khan

'Captain Sahab' Meets Rashid Khan

By REDIFF CRICKET
December 07, 2023 18:50 IST
Shubman Gill

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashid Khan/Instagram

Shubman Gill brought smiles to Rashid Khan's face with a surprise visit, creating a delightful moment for the Afghan leg-spinner as he connected with his Gujarat Titans team-mate on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.

Currently recovering from surgery in London, Rashid expressed his joy on Instagram, playfully addressing Gill as 'Captain sahab.'

Amid Rashid's journey towards rehabilitation, Gill's presence took on special significance as he now leads the Gujarat Titans, succeeding Hardik Pandya, who has moved to the Mumbai Indians.

Rashid, GT's vice-captain, shared his appreciation of the visit, saying, 'Thank you for stopping by captain sahab.'

Rashid Khan

Rashid recently underwent lower-back surgery in the UK on November 24, with the Afghanistan Cricket Board confirming the procedure's successful completion.

Having played a pivotal role in Afghanistan's memorable campaign at World Cup 2023, Rashid's camaraderie with Gill underscores the bond within the Titans camp.

The impromptu meeting delighted GT fans and also caught the attention of cricket luminaries like Michael Vaughan, heightening the excitement surrounding this encounter between two of the cricketing world's incandescent young stars.

REDIFF CRICKET
