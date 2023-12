Rishabh Pant appears well on his way to returning to the cricket field after recovering from the horrific injuries he sustained in a car accident a year ago this month.

'Bouncing back with every rep,' Pant posted, giving us all hope that we will see him in IPL 2024.

Video: Kind courtesy Rishabh Pant/x

If all goes well during IPL 2024, Pant will be a certainty in the Indian team for the 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup to be played in the Caribbean and the US.