News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » More than me, I am happy for my father: Sarfaraz

More than me, I am happy for my father: Sarfaraz

Source: PTI
February 15, 2024 18:47 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Sarfaraz Khan with his father Naushad and wife Romana Zahoor ahead of start of Day 1 of the third Test against England in Rajkot on Thursday. Photograph: BCCI

Sarfaraz Khan being ignored season after season despite making a mountain of runs in domestic cricket did shatter hopes of his devoted father but all of that disappointment made way for tears of joy on Thursday when his son made his Test debut.

 

Naushad Khan, Sarfaraz's 'proud' father and mentor, could not control his tears after the middle-order batter received his India cap from the great Anil Kumble.

Speaking to bcci.tv shortly after the special moment, Naushad said Sarfaraz's case proves that there is always light at the end of the tunnel.       

"Earlier when I used to put in a lot of hardwork (on Sarfaraz), I used to think that why my dream doesn't become a reality. But after getting the Test cap my thoughts have changed for all kids who are working.

"Raat ko wakht do guzarne ke liye, suraj apni hi samay pe niklega (Give time for the night to end, the sun will rise at its own time)," Naushad said.

IMAGE: Sarfaraz Khan celebrates hitting a fifty on debut. Photograph: BCCI

Naushad said advised his son is to work hard, have self-belief and be patient even when he was being repeatedly ignored by the selectors.

"When his time will come, then only things will work. His job was to do hard work and have patience and not to lose hope," he said.

Sarfaraz made a dream debut, scoring 62 off 66 balls before he was unfortunately run out.
 
The Mumbai youngster scored tons of runs in domestic cricket year after year before getting his maiden call-up ahead of the second Test in Vizag.
 
"I had tears in my ears thinking every time that I will get a call now, I will get a call now. My abbu (father) just told me one thing keep on working hard, no one can stop you. I feel it is very important to have believe and patience," Sarfaraz had said on the sidelines of the second Test.

"I saw a dream that my India A team-mates are congratulating me. It's a proud moment to get into the Indian team from a population of 1.25 crore. More than me, I am happy for my abbu (father)."

IMAGE: Sarfaraz Khan plays the sweep shot. Photograph: BCCI

Besides Sarfaraz, Uttar Pradesh wicketkeeper Jurel also made his Test debut on Thursday.

 While handing Sarfaraz his Test cap before the start of the match, Kumble wished the batter for a successful and long career.

"Really proud of the way you have come through, I am sure your Dad and the family will be extremely proud of what you have been able to achieve," Kumble said.

"I know you have done all the hardwork, there were some disappointments but despite that, you scored all the runs in domestic cricket, well done to you.

"I am sure you will have lots of wonderful memories...start of a long career, only 310 people have played before you," he added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
The Hit-Man Is Back!
The Hit-Man Is Back!
A Father's Tears At Sarfaraz's Debut
A Father's Tears At Sarfaraz's Debut
PIX: Sarfaraz, Jurel Get Test Caps
PIX: Sarfaraz, Jurel Get Test Caps
Info on parties funding essential for voters, rules SC
Info on parties funding essential for voters, rules SC
How Rohit, Jadeja helped India overcome early wobble
How Rohit, Jadeja helped India overcome early wobble
Modi thanks Qatari Emir for release of Navy veterans
Modi thanks Qatari Emir for release of Navy veterans
Was Sarfaraz Playing His First Test?
Was Sarfaraz Playing His First Test?

England's Tour Of India 2024

England's Tour Of India 2024

More like this

Was Sarfaraz Playing His First Test?

Was Sarfaraz Playing His First Test?

PIX: Rohit, Jadeja, Sarfaraz put India in control

PIX: Rohit, Jadeja, Sarfaraz put India in control

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances