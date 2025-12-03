HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Mohit Sharma calls it quits days before IPL auction!

Mohit Sharma calls it quits days before IPL auction!

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

December 03, 2025 20:03 IST

x

Mohit Sharma

IMAGE: Mohit Sharma featured in 26 ODIs and 8 T20Is during a career spanning around 12 years. Photograph: ANI Photo

Veteran India pacer Mohit Sharma on Wednesday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, bringing an end to a career that spanned 34 international appearances and more than a decade in the Indian Premier League.

The 37-year-old pacer, who featured in 26 ODIs and 8 T20Is, made the announcement through an emotional Instagram post, thanking the fans, teammates and officials who shaped his journey from Haryana to the international stage.

Mohit's announcement came as a surprise as the IPL 2026 mini auction is scheduled to be held in Abu Dhabi on December 16

"Today with a full heart, I announce my retirement from all forms of cricket," Sharma, who featured in four IPL finals without lifting the trophy, wrote on his Instagram page.

"From representing Haryana to wearing the India jersey and playing in the IPL, this journey has been nothing short of blessing. A very special thanks to the Haryana Cricket Association for being the backbone of my career. And my deepest gratitude to Anirudh Sir, whose constant guidance and belief in me shaped my path in ways words cannot express."

Mohit, who made his India debut in 2013, took 35 wickets in 26 ODIs and six wickets in eight T20s. He was part of India's 2015 ODI World Cup squad and later became a dependable death-overs option for Chennai Super Kings under Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

"Thank you to the BCCI, my coaches, my teammates, IPL franchises, support staff and all my friends for their love and support. Special thanks to my wife who always handled my mood swings and anger, and supported me through everything. I look forward to serving the game in fresh ways. Thank you so much. Innings over, gratitude forever,” he added.

 

Apart from CSK, Mohit also represented Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings), Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans. In 2023, he had finished as the second-highest wicket-taker of the season for the Titans.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Kohli's love affair with South Africa continues!
Kohli's love affair with South Africa continues!
Team India jersey for T20 World Cup unveiled
Team India jersey for T20 World Cup unveiled
Fit-again Gill, Hardik back for SA T20Is
Fit-again Gill, Hardik back for SA T20Is
PIX: Kohli, Gaikwad tons fire India to 358 vs SA
PIX: Kohli, Gaikwad tons fire India to 358 vs SA
Kohli hits 53rd ODI ton; eyes Tendulkar's record!
Kohli hits 53rd ODI ton; eyes Tendulkar's record!

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Recipe: Chicken With Olives And Lemon

webstory image 2

India Works Way Too Hard: 8 Overworked Countries

webstory image 3

7 Vegetarian Kebab Recipe

VIDEOS

Flight ops hit across airports, chaos at Hyderabad's RGI over system glitch0:51

Flight ops hit across airports, chaos at Hyderabad's RGI...

WATCH: Virtual Tour of India's Longest Train Route0:35

WATCH: Virtual Tour of India's Longest Train Route

Aneet Padda, Ahan Pandey spotted together1:10

Aneet Padda, Ahan Pandey spotted together

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO