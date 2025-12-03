Kohli hits 53rd ODI ton; sets sight on Tendulkar's record!

IMAGE: Virat Kohli celebrates after completing his century during the second ODI against South Africa in Raipur on Wednesday. Photograph: BWT BCCI

Virat Kohli extended his sublime form with the bat as he stroked a record-extending 53rd century in One-Day Internationals, during the second ODI against South Africa, in Raipur, on Wednesday.



Kohli raced to his second successive hundred off just 90 balls with a single off Marco Jansen in the 38th over.



He had hit a match-winning 135 off 120 balls to guide India to victory in the series opener in Ranchi.



This was his 84th century in international cricket in 555 matches across the three formats, including 30 in Tests and one in T20Is only behind the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, who is the only batter to have scored 100 centuries

in international cricket.This was the 11th time in his career that Kohli had hit consecutive centuries in ODIs. He was eventually dismissed for 102 from 93 balls, caught at long-on off Lungi Ngidi in the 40th over.Kohli also extended his dominance against South Africa as he brought up his third successive century against the Proteas -- having made 101 not out against them in the 2023 World Cup match in Kolkata.

Overall, this was his seventh ODI century against South Africa -- the joint most by any batter against Proteas along with New Zealand's Kane Williamson.



He put on a commanding partnership of 195 runs from 156 balls for the third wicket with Ruturaj Gaikwad, who stroked 105 from 83 balls, to put India on course for a huge total after they were put into bat.