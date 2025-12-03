PIX: Kohli, Gaikwad tons fire India to 358 vs SA

Images from second ODI between India and South Africa at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium, Raipur, on Wednesday.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli and Ruturaj Gaikwad smashed centuries to propel India to 358/5 in the second ODI against South Africa, in Raipur, on Wednesday. Photograph: BCCI

● SCORECARD

Virat Kohli's successive hundred, maiden century from Ruturaj Gaikwad (105) and KL Rahul's unbeaten 66 propelled India to a formidable 358 for five against South Africa in the second ODI, in Raipur, on Wednesday.

Kohli (102 off 93 balls, 7x4s, 2x6s) and Gaikwad (105 off 83 balls, 12x4s, 2x6s) reset the record for highest third-wicket stand for India in ODIs against South Africa as their 195-run association built the platform for the hosts to launch themselves into a big score.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli celebrates his hundred. Photograph: BCCI

And Rahul's (66 not out off 43 balls, 6x4s, 2x6s) second fifty in a row ensured that, even as India continued to tinker with their batting line-up with the stand-in skipper coming in at No 5 ahead of Washington Sundar, who endured another failure.

Rohit Sharma (14) fell to one angling away from his body as Nandre Burger found an outside edge. This was after the India opener hit three consecutive fours earlier in the fifth over.

IMAGE: Ruturaj Gaikwad celebrates his century. Photograph: BCCI

Yashasvi Jaiswal (22) made a promising start, hitting a couple of fours and a six but fell to a left-armer again with Jansen's knack of producing extra bounce inducing a mishit from the Indian opener.

Nevertheless, two wickets inside the Powerplay did not trouble India with the in-form Kohli joining forces with Gaikwad who had a point to prove.

IMAGE: KL Rahul raises his bat after reaching his half-century. Photograph: BCCI

Unlike in Ranchi where he did not look accustomed to batting in the middle order, Gaikwad emerged a perfect foil for Kohli as the two began racking up runs with ease.

With Ajinkya Rahane in tow, Kohli had put on 189 at Durban in February 2018 but perhaps on some counts, this partnership with Gaikwad was the one he may have enjoyed a little more as the Maharashtra batter matched his style of play.

IMAGE: Marco Jansen celebrates with teammates after dismissing Yashasvi Jaiswal. Photograph: BCCI

The rotation of strike was deft, the singles were seamlessly converted into doubles and at times it was difficult for one to distinguish who had pierced the gap for those runs — not necessarily boundaries — as Gaikwad even appeared to be matching Kohli in terms of stroke-play.

If he was roughed up at the start, Gaikwad grew in confidence to post a fine half-century. Once past the milestone, he picked up pace.

IMAGE: Nandre Burger celebrates with teammates after picking the wicket of Rohit Sharma. Photograph: BCCI

Keshav Maharaj was hit over long on for a six and two fours in the 28th over before Gaikwad reached triple figures in the 34th over.

Off the blocks with a perfect pull shot which sent the ball sailing over the ropes, it was yet another day in the office for Kohli who did not put a foot wrong on way to a record extending 53rd ODI ton.