HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Team India jersey for T20 World Cup unveiled

Team India jersey for T20 World Cup unveiled

By REDIFF CRICKET
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

December 03, 2025 18:26 IST

x

Jersey

IMAGE: The Team India jersey for the 2026 T20 World Cup. Photograph: Screengrab/X

The Indian team jersey for the 2026 T20 World Cup was revealed during the second ODI against South Africa, in Raipur, on Wednesday.

The jersey was unveiled by former India captain Rohit Sharma, the brand ambassador of the tournament, and Tilak Varma, a member of the Indian T20 side.

 

The 10th edition of the T20 World Cup will be held from February 7 to March 8 across eight venues in India and Sri Lanka.

India are placed in Group A along with arch rivals Pakistan, USA, Netherlands and Namibia. India will take on the USA in their tournament opener in Mumbai on February 7.

Their next match is against Namibia in Delhi on February 12 followed by the high-profile game against Pakistan with their final group match against The Netherlands in Ahmedabad on February 18.

REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

PIX: Kohli, Gaikwad tons fire India to 358 vs SA
PIX: Kohli, Gaikwad tons fire India to 358 vs SA
Kohli hits 53rd ODI ton; eyes Tendulkar's record!
Kohli hits 53rd ODI ton; eyes Tendulkar's record!
After Kohli, Pant to join Delhi squad for Vijay Hazare
After Kohli, Pant to join Delhi squad for Vijay Hazare
Fit-again Gill, Hardik back for SA T20Is
Fit-again Gill, Hardik back for SA T20Is
Kohli rises to No. 4 in ICC ODI rankings; Rohit top
Kohli rises to No. 4 in ICC ODI rankings; Rohit top

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Recipe: Chicken With Olives And Lemon

webstory image 2

India Works Way Too Hard: 8 Overworked Countries

webstory image 3

7 Vegetarian Kebab Recipe

VIDEOS

Urvashi Rautela Stuns in Effortless Pink Glam at Mumbai Airport1:00

Urvashi Rautela Stuns in Effortless Pink Glam at Mumbai...

Twinkle Khanna spotted at Mumbai airport1:16

Twinkle Khanna spotted at Mumbai airport

WATCH: Virtual Tour of India's Longest Train Route0:35

WATCH: Virtual Tour of India's Longest Train Route

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO