Team India jersey for T20 World Cup unveiled

IMAGE: The Team India jersey for the 2026 T20 World Cup. Photograph: Screengrab/X

The Indian team jersey for the 2026 T20 World Cup was revealed during the second ODI against South Africa, in Raipur, on Wednesday.

The jersey was unveiled by former India captain Rohit Sharma, the brand ambassador of the tournament, and Tilak Varma, a member of the Indian T20 side.

The 10th edition of the T20 World Cup will be held from February 7 to March 8 across eight venues in India and Sri Lanka.

India are placed in Group A along with arch rivals Pakistan, USA, Netherlands and Namibia. India will take on the USA in their tournament opener in Mumbai on February 7.

Their next match is against Namibia in Delhi on February 12 followed by the high-profile game against Pakistan with their final group match against The Netherlands in Ahmedabad on February 18.