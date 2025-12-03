HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Fit-again Shubman Gill set to be back for SA T20Is

Fit-again Shubman Gill set to be back for SA T20Is

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: December 03, 2025 15:02 IST

x

Shubman Gill

IMAGE: Shubman Gill was ruled out of the ODI series against South Africa with a neck injury. Photograph: ANI Photo

Shubman Gill is set to make a comeback in the upcoming five-match T20 International series against South Africa as vice-captain after recovering from a neck injury that kept him out of the ongoing ODI series, a BCCI source said on Wednesday.

Gill, who is India's Test and ODI skipper, sustained the injury during the opening Test against the Proteas in Kolkata. He was subsequently ruled out of the second Test in Guwahati and the ODI series that followed.

"Gill has recovered fully and will be back as vice captain," the BCCI source said.

The selection committee meeting to pick the T20 squad took place in Raipur on Wednesday. The five-match series begins December 9 in Cuttack. Suryakumar Yadav is the regular T20I skipper for India. 

The source also denied reports that Board officials are planning to hold a meeting with senior players Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma and head coach Gautam Gambhir on the increasing chatter around dressing room tensions between them.

 

The 37-year-old Kohli and the 38-year-old Rohit turn up for national duty only in the ODI format now and there has been intense speculation about whether they can carry on playing till the 2027 World Cup.

Gambhir and national selection committee head Ajit Agarkar have remained non-committal on the possibility.

"No meeting will take place mid-series. We will see what's to be done once the series is over," he added.

India lost the Test series 0-2.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Coin Curse: India's Toss Loss Hits Historic 20
Coin Curse: India's Toss Loss Hits Historic 20
Dhoni's CSK suite: 24x7 open, food and shisha!
Dhoni's CSK suite: 24x7 open, food and shisha!
'Reminded Me Of The Vintage Virat Kohli...'
'Reminded Me Of The Vintage Virat Kohli...'
Suryavanshi storm hits SMAT, becomes youngest....
Suryavanshi storm hits SMAT, becomes youngest....
Big Names Quit IPL Weeks Before Auction
Big Names Quit IPL Weeks Before Auction

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Recipe: Chicken With Olives And Lemon

webstory image 2

India Works Way Too Hard: 8 Overworked Countries

webstory image 3

7 Vegetarian Kebab Recipe

VIDEOS

Twinkle Khanna spotted at Mumbai airport1:16

Twinkle Khanna spotted at Mumbai airport

Rakulpreet spotted outside a salon0:58

Rakulpreet spotted outside a salon

Cyclone Ditwah: Massive waterlogging in streets of Chennai3:01

Cyclone Ditwah: Massive waterlogging in streets of Chennai

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO