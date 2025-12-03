Fit-again Shubman Gill set to be back for SA T20Is

IMAGE: Shubman Gill was ruled out of the ODI series against South Africa with a neck injury. Photograph: ANI Photo

Shubman Gill is set to make a comeback in the upcoming five-match T20 International series against South Africa as vice-captain after recovering from a neck injury that kept him out of the ongoing ODI series, a BCCI source said on Wednesday.



Gill, who is India's Test and ODI skipper, sustained the injury during the opening Test against the Proteas in Kolkata. He was subsequently ruled out of the second Test in Guwahati and the ODI series that followed.



"Gill has recovered fully and will be back as vice captain," the BCCI source said.

The selection committee meeting to pick the T20 squad took place in Raipur on Wednesday. The five-match series begins December 9 in Cuttack. Suryakumar Yadav is the regular T20I skipper for India.



The source also denied reports that Board officials are planning to hold a meeting with senior players Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma and head coach Gautam Gambhir on the increasing chatter around dressing room tensions between them.

The 37-year-old Kohli and the 38-year-old Rohit turn up for national duty only in the ODI format now and there has been intense speculation about whether they can carry on playing till the 2027 World Cup.



Gambhir and national selection committee head Ajit Agarkar have remained non-committal on the possibility.



"No meeting will take place mid-series. We will see what's to be done once the series is over," he added.



India lost the Test series 0-2.