Kohli's love affair with South Africa continues!

IMAGE: Virat Kohli hit his second successive century against South Africa during the second ODI, in Raipur, on Wednesday. Photograph: BCCI

Virat Kohli continued his rich vein of form as he stroked another brilliant century in the second ODI of the three-match series against South Africa, in Raipur, on Wednesday.

After slamming an explosive 120-ball 135 in the first ODI in Ranchi, the batting maestro notched up a 93-ball 102, containing seven fours and two sixes, his 53rd century in ODIs and 84th three-figure mark overall.

In 33 matches against South Africa, Kohli has tallied 1,741 runs at an average of 69.64 and a strike rate of 88.51, with seven centuries and eight fifties.

His seven hundreds is the most by any batter against the Proteas in ODIs.

This is also the 11th instance when Kohli has had a streak of centuries in two or more successive ODI innings, with former South African batter AB de Villiers being his distant rival with six such instances.

He has also had 13 different streaks of three or more successive innings with 50-plus scores in ODIs, the highest by any batter, and Rohit Sharma is second with 11 such streaks.

Notably, Kohli's last three ODI knocks against South Africa have been centuries -- the unbeaten 101 in Kolkata in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 and the two centuries in the ongoing series.

In 12 ODIs this year, he has amassed 586 runs in 12 innings at an average of 58.60 and a strike rate of 92.72. During this period, he has hit three centuries and fifties each and the best score is a 120-ball 135, which he registered in the first ODI against South Africa.

Kohli, who now plays only in the ODI format, stands just 90 runs away from joining Sachin Tendulkar and Sri Lankan legend Kumar Sangakkara in the 28,000-run club in international cricket.

In 555 international matches, he has accumulated 27,910 runs at an average of 52.46, including 84 centuries and 144 fifties. His best score is an unbeaten 254.

He is the third-highest international run-getter of all time, with Tendulkar (34,357 runs) holding the top position.