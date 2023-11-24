News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Mitchell Marsh faces legal storm over trophy stunt

Mitchell Marsh faces legal storm over trophy stunt

Source: PTI
November 24, 2023 21:05 IST
Mitchell Marsh

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mitch Marsh/Instagram

A leader of an activist group has filed a police complaint against Australian cricketer Mitchell Marsh for placing his feet on the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup trophy, police said on Friday.

 

The complaint was lodged on Tuesday by Pandit Keshav Dev, the president of the Bhrashtachar Virodhi Sena, at the Delhi Gate Police Station in Aligarh.

"A complaint has been received. But so far, a case has not been registered, and further procedures will follow only after receiving a report from the cyber cell," Superintendent of Police (City) Mrigank Shekhar said.

In his complaint, Keshav Dev alleged that the Australian cricketer had insulted the people of India and disrespected the trophy, which was handed over to the winning team by "the Prime Minister of the country."

Australia won the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, defeating India in the final match on November 19 in Ahmedabad. Marsh was seen lounging after the match with his feet on the trophy. His pictures with the pose that surfaced on social media saw many people criticizing and several others defending him.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
